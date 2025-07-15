Mystic Arunachal: A Bridge Between Tradition and Modernity

In a ceremony marked by celebration and cultural appreciation, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik praised the power of storytelling. He deemed it a vital tool to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, during the launch of a new book at the chief minister's conference hall.

The event unveiled 'Mystic Arunachal – Tales from India's Hidden Frontier', authored by Major Rahul Jha, currently serving as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the governor. Chief Minister Pema Khandu also attended the event, which underscored the importance of storytelling in preserving cultural heritage.

The governor described the book as a tribute to the timeless traditions and natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh. Comprising ten fictional stories adorned with cultural annotations and visuals, 'Mystic Arunachal' aims to captivate readers through its spiritual and cultural narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)