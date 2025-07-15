Left Menu

Kathy Bates Becomes Oldest Emmy Nominee for Best Drama Actress

At 77, Kathy Bates made history as the oldest nominee for a Best Drama Actress Emmy for her role as Madeline 'Matty' Matlock in CBS's revamped legal drama, 'Matlock.' Initially uninterested in a lead TV role, Bates was surprised by the show's success after its record-setting premiere.

Veteran actor Kathy Bates (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actress Kathy Bates, now the oldest nominee for Best Drama Actress at the Emmys, has secured a place in history. At 77, Bates earns her nomination for portraying Madeline 'Matty' Matlock in the CBS reboot of the legal drama 'Matlock,' following its October 2024 debut.

Bates, upon the series premiere, expressed surprise at the unexpected opportunity. She admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she wasn't seeking a lead television role, intending instead to lean towards semi-retirement. However, the role came unexpectedly, making a significant impact on both her career and the audience.

The show's premiere was a ratings success, drawing 7.73 million viewers, marking it as the largest series debut for CBS in over five years. The show, developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, surpassed expectations, signaling a promising chapter for Bates and CBS. (ANI)

Latest News

