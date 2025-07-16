Streaming Triumph: A New Era for Television

This week marked a significant shift in the television landscape, with streaming services overtaking both broadcast and cable TV in viewership, according to Nielsen data.

For the first time, viewers in June spent 46% of their TV time on streaming platforms like YouTube and Netflix, surpassing broadcast's diminished 18.5% share.

This change underscores the growing influence of younger viewers and the adaptability of traditional networks like Fox News, which continues to maintain a strong audience base during prime-time slots.