Streaming Triumph: A New Era for Television

Streaming services have surpassed broadcast and cable TV in viewership, marking a new era driven by young viewers. In June, 46% of TV time in the U.S. was spent on streaming, compared to 23.4% on cable and 18.5% on broadcast. The trend signifies a shift in media consumption habits.

This week marked a significant shift in the television landscape, with streaming services overtaking both broadcast and cable TV in viewership, according to Nielsen data.

For the first time, viewers in June spent 46% of their TV time on streaming platforms like YouTube and Netflix, surpassing broadcast's diminished 18.5% share.

This change underscores the growing influence of younger viewers and the adaptability of traditional networks like Fox News, which continues to maintain a strong audience base during prime-time slots.

