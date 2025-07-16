Streaming Triumph: A New Era for Television
Streaming services have surpassed broadcast and cable TV in viewership, marking a new era driven by young viewers. In June, 46% of TV time in the U.S. was spent on streaming, compared to 23.4% on cable and 18.5% on broadcast. The trend signifies a shift in media consumption habits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:33 IST
This week marked a significant shift in the television landscape, with streaming services overtaking both broadcast and cable TV in viewership, according to Nielsen data.
For the first time, viewers in June spent 46% of their TV time on streaming platforms like YouTube and Netflix, surpassing broadcast's diminished 18.5% share.
This change underscores the growing influence of younger viewers and the adaptability of traditional networks like Fox News, which continues to maintain a strong audience base during prime-time slots.
- READ MORE ON:
- streaming
- television
- viewership
- Nielsen
- YouTube
- Netflix
- Fox News
- broadcast
- cable
- media
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mystery of the Deep: Josh Hartnett and Mackenzie Davis Star in New Netflix Series
Pakistan Court Blocks Controversial YouTube Channels Amidst Anti-State Allegations
YouTube Influencer Jyoti Malhotra's Custody Extended Amid Espionage Probe
HRCP Condemns YouTube Channel Blockage, Advocates for Free Expression
YouTube Censorship Sparks Free Speech Debate in Pakistan