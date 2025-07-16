Left Menu

Melbourne's University Shines Bright in Global Student City Rankings

Melbourne has been ranked as the fifth-best city globally for students according to the QS Best Student Cities 2026 rankings, reflecting its educational and cultural appeal. The University of Melbourne, the top-ranked Australian university, stands out with its diverse international community and world-class academic reputation.

In a recent announcement, Melbourne has once again secured its position as one of the world's top cities for students, ranking fifth globally in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities 2026 list. This marks a remarkable achievement for the fourth consecutive year, reiterating Melbourne's dedication to providing top-tier education and an enriching cultural environment.

The University of Melbourne, Australia's premier university, is at the heart of this achievement. It exemplifies the qualities that make Melbourne an attractive destination for students worldwide, boasting a dynamic multicultural student body and a strong emphasis on cultural inclusivity. The institution is ranked 19th globally, underscoring its academic excellence.

According to Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, the rankings reflect Melbourne's unique blend of world-class education and a vibrant cultural scene. The university nurtures a global community where students thrive both academically and socially, preparing them for global leadership roles. With over 150 nationalities, Melbourne's campuses are a melting pot of diversity, enriched further by an array of cultural and academic opportunities.

