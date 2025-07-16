Left Menu

Legal Triumph: Janaki's Battle Hits Screens

The film 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' (JSK) starring Union Minister Suresh Gopi received censor board approval and will be released soon. The Kerala High Court resolved issues regarding its rebranding, allowing for a revised version to be released without legal repercussions.

Updated: 16-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The film 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' (JSK), featuring Union Minister Suresh Gopi and directed by Pravin Narayanan, has finally cleared its last hurdle before hitting theaters. The Kerala High Court was informed that the movie, dealing with a woman's fight for justice, received censor board approval on July 11 and will be released shortly.

The legal tussle stemmed from a dispute over the film's title, forcing Cosmos Entertainments to make slight modifications. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested changes that included altering the title to 'JSK Janaki V. v/s State of Kerala' and muting or substituting the word 'Janaki' in specific scenes.

Despite challenges in rebranding so close to release, the filmmakers agreed to the CBFC's conditions. Justice N Nagaresh of the Kerala High Court acknowledged that the main grievance of the production company had been addressed, thus clearing the path for the movie's much-anticipated launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

