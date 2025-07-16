Left Menu

Thai Delegation and Assam: Crafting a New Cultural Tapestry

A Thai delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister Kiran Moongtin visited Assam to enhance cooperation in handicraft, handloom, and cultural exchange. Key outcomes included a proposed joint action plan for collaboration, focusing on knowledge exchange, design innovation, and sustainable practices, expected to be formalized soon.

Updated: 16-07-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A high-level delegation from Thailand arrived in Assam on Wednesday to bolster cooperation in handicrafts, handlooms, and cultural exchanges. The visit, spearheaded by Foreign Affairs Minister Kiran Moongtin, involved officials from the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) and key Thai institutions, aiming to forge stronger ties with their Indian counterparts.

During the day, the delegation explored the Craft Promotion and Experience Centre managed by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC). NEHHDC Managing Director Mara Kocho highlighted the corporation's vision, including its OEKO-TEX certified Eri Silk mill, to the guests.

The visit's main highlight was the proposed joint action plan between NEHHDC and CEA, outlining ten collaboration pillars. These include joint product development, artisan skill development, participation in global events, sustainable practices, and digital platform management. Formalization of this cultural and economic agenda is expected soon.

