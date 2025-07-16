Left Menu

Art Market Revolution: Unveiling the MM Art Indices' Impact

In the face of a cooling global art market, new data-driven tools offer a fresh perspective for investors. The MM Art Indices, launched by CKGSB and SDA Bocconi, provide unprecedented insight into global art market performance. Regional patterns indicate significant shifts, with Asia's rapid, uneven growth leading the way.

Beijing | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:32 IST
Amidst a slowdown in the global art market, a groundbreaking set of data-driven tools offers investors a remarkable advantage. The MM Art Indices, a collaborative effort between the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and SDA Bocconi School of Management, track and analyze global art market performance at an institutional level.

Launched following the success of CKGSB's MM Chinese Art Indices, the new suite presents the MM Continental Art Price Indices. It is the first comprehensive, long-term benchmark categorized by artists' birthplaces, covering the continents of Asia-Africa-Oceania, Europe, and the Americas.

Based on historical auction records from Sotheby's, Christie's, and Phillips, the indices reveal regional market trends. Asia-Africa-Oceania showcases the strongest long-term growth despite recent setbacks, while the Americas and Europe demonstrate post-pandemic recovery. This innovative approach signifies a shift in understanding the intersection of cultural value and financial metrics.

