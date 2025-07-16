Left Menu

Astaberry's 'Get the Rich Look': A New Era of Natural Beauty

Cipla Health launched Astaberry's campaign 'Get the Rich Look', promoting natural skin radiance without makeup. Inspired by consumer stories, the campaign empowers Indian women with effective skincare, celebrating inner confidence. Astaberry offers diverse, nature-based skincare products catering to evolving beauty aspirations in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:35 IST
Astaberry's 'Get the Rich Look': A New Era of Natural Beauty
  • Country:
  • India

Cipla Health, a key player in the wellness industry, has unveiled Astaberry's latest campaign titled 'Get the Rich Look'. This initiative highlights natural skin beauty achieved without makeup, aiming to boost confidence in women across India.

The campaign taps into real-life stories, showcasing how Astaberry's skincare solutions empower women to achieve naturally radiant skin with ease. It focuses on relatable situations, such as important meetings, where subtle beauty impacts perceptions.

Mr. Shivam Puri, MD & CEO of Cipla Health Ltd., emphasized the campaign's roots in consumer insights, offering accessible beauty solutions across India. Astaberry's extensive product range features nature-based ingredients, underlining its commitment to quality skincare for all.

