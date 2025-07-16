Kerala Film Policy Conclave: Shaping the Future of Malayalam Cinema
A new comprehensive policy for the Malayalam film industry is set to be developed during the 'Kerala Film Policy Conclave'. The event will bring together national and international film representatives for discussions aimed at resolving industry challenges. The conclave features participation from film personalities, states with existing film policies, and government representatives.
The 'Kerala Film Policy Conclave' aims to revolutionize the Malayalam film industry by formulating a comprehensive new policy. This significant event, announced by Culture Minister Saji Cherian, will take place on August 2 and 3, gathering ideas from various sectors to tackle industry challenges.
The conclave, set at the Legislature complex, will witness the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for its inauguration. Over 500 delegates, including film personalities from both Indian and international backgrounds, will partake in discussions across nine meticulously planned sessions.
International representatives from countries like France, Italy, and the UK, alongside renowned figures from other Indian film industries, ensure the conclave's diversity. Under the guidance of the late KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun, an initial policy framework has been crafted. Alongside infrastructure improvements, the government aims to advance facilities such as e-ticketing in theaters.
