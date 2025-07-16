Left Menu

Kerala Film Policy Conclave: Shaping the Future of Malayalam Cinema

A new comprehensive policy for the Malayalam film industry is set to be developed during the 'Kerala Film Policy Conclave'. The event will bring together national and international film representatives for discussions aimed at resolving industry challenges. The conclave features participation from film personalities, states with existing film policies, and government representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:52 IST
Kerala Film Policy Conclave: Shaping the Future of Malayalam Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Kerala Film Policy Conclave' aims to revolutionize the Malayalam film industry by formulating a comprehensive new policy. This significant event, announced by Culture Minister Saji Cherian, will take place on August 2 and 3, gathering ideas from various sectors to tackle industry challenges.

The conclave, set at the Legislature complex, will witness the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for its inauguration. Over 500 delegates, including film personalities from both Indian and international backgrounds, will partake in discussions across nine meticulously planned sessions.

International representatives from countries like France, Italy, and the UK, alongside renowned figures from other Indian film industries, ensure the conclave's diversity. Under the guidance of the late KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun, an initial policy framework has been crafted. Alongside infrastructure improvements, the government aims to advance facilities such as e-ticketing in theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025