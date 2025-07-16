Trailblazers of Tharparkar: Women Pioneers in Male-Dominated Sectors

In an inspiring move towards gender equality, women from Tharparkar, a conservative region in Pakistan's Sindh province, are breaking barriers by entering traditionally male-dominated sectors. At the heart of this transformation, 70 women have taken on roles as dump truck drivers.

Saima Junejo, one of these pioneers, works in the Thar Block II Project managed by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company. Despite initial reluctance from her parents, Saima persisted, thanks to her brothers' support, and now plays a crucial role in the workforce's diversification.

The training initiative led by the Consortium of Asia Pacific Studies (CAPS) aims to include women in sustainable development efforts. This trend is expanding, with women venturing into sectors such as textile and energy, and even Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are seeing similar empowerment strides.

