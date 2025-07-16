Left Menu

Trailblazers of Tharparkar: Women Pioneers in Male-Dominated Sectors

In Tharparkar, Pakistan, women are breaking traditional barriers by taking on roles traditionally held by men. Seventy women have become dump truck drivers, and others are working in solar maintenance and security. This initiative, supported by training programs, is driving socio-economic transformation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:18 IST
Trailblazers of Tharparkar: Women Pioneers in Male-Dominated Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an inspiring move towards gender equality, women from Tharparkar, a conservative region in Pakistan's Sindh province, are breaking barriers by entering traditionally male-dominated sectors. At the heart of this transformation, 70 women have taken on roles as dump truck drivers.

Saima Junejo, one of these pioneers, works in the Thar Block II Project managed by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company. Despite initial reluctance from her parents, Saima persisted, thanks to her brothers' support, and now plays a crucial role in the workforce's diversification.

The training initiative led by the Consortium of Asia Pacific Studies (CAPS) aims to include women in sustainable development efforts. This trend is expanding, with women venturing into sectors such as textile and energy, and even Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are seeing similar empowerment strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025