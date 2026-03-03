NATCO Pharma Launches Affordable Pomalidomide Capsules in US

NATCO Pharma has announced its latest endeavor with the launch of generic Pomalidomide capsules in the U.S., a development aimed at treating adult blood and bone marrow cancer patients. The collaboration with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical marks a pivotal extension of its oncology and specialty portfolio within the American market.

The capsules, a generic version of Pomalyst by Celgene, are available in 1mg to 4mg strengths and will be chiefly distributed through specialized pharmacies and clinics. Commenting on the launch, NATCO's Vice Chairman and CEO Rajeev Nannapaneni emphasized the company's dedication to making specialized medications more accessible globally.

Brian Guy, President of Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, highlighted the affordability and quality of the capsules, noting the inclusion of copay assistance to ensure treatment accessibility. The product addresses multiple myeloma, AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma, and HIV-negative Kaposi sarcoma, with projected sales reaching USD 3.2 billion by September 2025. The FDA grants NATCO 180 days of shared exclusivity for marketing the drug.

(With inputs from agencies.)