NATCO Pharma Launches Affordable Pomalidomide Capsules in US

NATCO Pharma, partnering with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, launched generic Pomalidomide capsules in the US. The drug is used for blood and marrow cancer treatment. It strengthens NATCO's oncology portfolio, stressing commitment to accessible medicines. The product offers high-quality, affordable solutions, including copay assistance to mitigate affordability challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:35 IST
NATCO Pharma has announced its latest endeavor with the launch of generic Pomalidomide capsules in the U.S., a development aimed at treating adult blood and bone marrow cancer patients. The collaboration with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical marks a pivotal extension of its oncology and specialty portfolio within the American market.

The capsules, a generic version of Pomalyst by Celgene, are available in 1mg to 4mg strengths and will be chiefly distributed through specialized pharmacies and clinics. Commenting on the launch, NATCO's Vice Chairman and CEO Rajeev Nannapaneni emphasized the company's dedication to making specialized medications more accessible globally.

Brian Guy, President of Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, highlighted the affordability and quality of the capsules, noting the inclusion of copay assistance to ensure treatment accessibility. The product addresses multiple myeloma, AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma, and HIV-negative Kaposi sarcoma, with projected sales reaching USD 3.2 billion by September 2025. The FDA grants NATCO 180 days of shared exclusivity for marketing the drug.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

