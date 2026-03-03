Left Menu

Santner's Black Caps Face South Africa's Unbeaten Challenge

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner plays down the underdog narrative as his team prepares for a T20 World Cup semifinal clash against undefeated South Africa. Amid past near misses, Santner underscores the need for adaptability and strategic execution to control South Africa's explosive lineup.

03-03-2026
New Zealand's cricket captain, Mitchell Santner, confidently disputes the underdog label as his team readies to face undefeated South Africa in a crucial T20 World Cup semifinal. Despite their turbulent journey, the Black Caps are poised for the challenge at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Despite being stretched to their limits, South Africa has exhibited dominance with a perfect record, including a group-stage victory over New Zealand. Santner acknowledges South Africa's formidable lineup but emphasizes New Zealand's adaptability, leveraging past experiences in global tournaments.

Santner aims to contain South Africa's dynamic batting and navigate the pitch conditions in Kolkata. With excitement building for the anticipated atmosphere and strategic execution, both teams understand the stakes as they vie for a spot in the final.

