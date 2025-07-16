Left Menu

Vir Das’s Comedic Journey: Foolishness with a Purpose

Vir Das returns with his Netflix special "Fool Volume," embracing silliness to explore societal boundaries. Known for his sharp wit, Das believes comedians should push limits, leaving it to the audience to define lines. Despite controversies, he maintains his optimism and authenticity, continually evolving his comedic voice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:22 IST
Comedian Vir Das is back with his Netflix special, "Fool Volume," delivering a comedic experience that explores societal boundaries and embraces the art of silliness. Das, renowned for his razor-sharp wit, treats his craft as an evolving dialogue, allowing audiences to set the boundaries of his humor.

In an interview with PTI, Das remarked, "The things you think will get you into trouble never do." He reflects on the dynamic nature of comedy, emphasizing that the audience defines the lines, which shift over time. This philosophy has guided his performances, including his provocative 2021 monologue, "I Come From Two Indias."

Despite facing controversies, Das remains optimistic, aiming to "celebrate the fool in all of us." He believes in expressing joy and authenticity, which his audiences have come to expect. "Fool Volume," his fifth collaboration with Netflix, showcases Das's journey, offering a glimpse into his authentic self as an artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

