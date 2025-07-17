Indore to Harvard: MDPH's Fragrant Global Triumph

In a milestone moment for Indian business, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), the parent company of Zed Black incense, has become the focus of a case study at Harvard Business School. The case details the journey of MDPH from a small garage operation in Indore to a leading name in the global fragrance market, aiming for a ₹1,000 crore turnover by 2027.

Leading the charge in the Indian agarbatti sector, Zed Black's innovations include charcoal-free, bamboo-less sticks, and a luxury perfumery line under its Orva brand. The company's reach extends to over 45 countries, with significant contributions from its predominantly female workforce, comprising 80% of its employees.

Celebrity endorsements have bolstered the brand's image, with cricket legend MS Dhoni endorsing Zed Black and actor Hrithik Roshan representing Manthan Dhoop. These partnerships have strengthened brand trust and increased appeal among younger demographics, cementing MDPH's position as a ritual partner in the fragrance industry.