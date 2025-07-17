Devotion Behind Bars: Inmates Seek Redemption Through Sawan Rituals
Inmates at Mizajilal Jail, including British national Amandeep Kaur, observe the holy month of Sawan by engaging in rituals to Lord Shiva. The jail provides resources like sacred texts and Ganga water. Many inmates participate with hopes for blessings, early release, or as acts of repentance.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds of inmates at Mizajilal Jail, including British national Amandeep Kaur on death row, are engaging in devotions during the holy month of Sawan. They offer prayers to Lord Shiva using sacred Ganga water, as the jail administration facilitates their religious practices.
Made available to the prisoners are sacred texts such as the Shiva Purana, and essential offerings like 'belpatra' and 'dhatura' flowers. These rituals are conducted in four temples within the jail complex, with an individual assigned to assist the inmates.
Prisoners observe Monday fasts to express repentance or hope for an early release. Amandeep Kaur has shared that her faith has strengthened during her time in India, bringing her hope of a reduced sentence through divine intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
