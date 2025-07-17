Devotion Behind Bars: Inmates Seek Redemption Through Sawan Rituals

Hundreds of inmates at Mizajilal Jail, including British national Amandeep Kaur on death row, are engaging in devotions during the holy month of Sawan. They offer prayers to Lord Shiva using sacred Ganga water, as the jail administration facilitates their religious practices.

Made available to the prisoners are sacred texts such as the Shiva Purana, and essential offerings like 'belpatra' and 'dhatura' flowers. These rituals are conducted in four temples within the jail complex, with an individual assigned to assist the inmates.

Prisoners observe Monday fasts to express repentance or hope for an early release. Amandeep Kaur has shared that her faith has strengthened during her time in India, bringing her hope of a reduced sentence through divine intervention.

