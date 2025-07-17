Hollywood Buzz: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Expecting First Child

Hollywood is buzzing with the news of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt expecting their first child. The announcement was made by Hewitt on Instagram, showcasing a carousel of images that included an ultrasound picture.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in March on the sandy shores of Palm Beach, bring together a unique blend of entertainment talent. Hewitt, with approximately one million Instagram followers, has made a name for herself not only as an influencer but also as a burgeoning actor and model.

While Davidson continues to charm audiences post his famed stint on 'Saturday Night Live', Hewitt gears up for her role in Alec Griffin Roth's 'Billy Knight'. Both stars, having had high-profile careers, are now eagerly stepping into parenthood, as their followers and fans excitedly watch their journey unfold.

