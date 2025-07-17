Hollywood Buzz: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Expecting First Child
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child. Hewitt announced the news with a series of images including an ultrasound on Instagram. The couple made their relationship public in March and both have impressive careers in acting and entertainment.
- Country:
- United States
Hollywood is buzzing with the news of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt expecting their first child. The announcement was made by Hewitt on Instagram, showcasing a carousel of images that included an ultrasound picture.
The couple, who went public with their relationship in March on the sandy shores of Palm Beach, bring together a unique blend of entertainment talent. Hewitt, with approximately one million Instagram followers, has made a name for herself not only as an influencer but also as a burgeoning actor and model.
While Davidson continues to charm audiences post his famed stint on 'Saturday Night Live', Hewitt gears up for her role in Alec Griffin Roth's 'Billy Knight'. Both stars, having had high-profile careers, are now eagerly stepping into parenthood, as their followers and fans excitedly watch their journey unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"We go to bed very late...": Barbra Streisand on her relationship with husband James Brolin
Kylie Jenner started following Timothee Chalamet on Instagram after 2 years of dating
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
US Secy of State affirms strength of US-India relationship in meeting with EAM Jaishankar
Delhi: Man arrested for posting AI-generated obscene images of girl on Instagram