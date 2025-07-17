Creative Clash 2025: Unleashing India's Creative Talent
Coated Lens, an innovative platform, bridges creative professionals with clients in India's creative economy. It hosts the nationwide competition, Creative Clash 2025, showcasing talents in photography and graphic design with a Rs. 30 Lakh prize pool. It fosters authenticity over popularity in the creative arts.
- Country:
- India
A revolutionary platform, Coated Lens, has emerged as a vital link between creative professionals and clients in India's booming creative sector.
By offering a seamless connection for photographers, videographers, and designers, the platform ensures a commission-free space for project collaborations. Now available on Google Play and Apple App Store, it's set to transform how talent is discovered.
The launch feature, Creative Clash 2025, is a nationwide competition that invites India's bravest visual artists for a showcase. With Rs. 30 Lakhs in prizes and a focus on distinctive skill over digital metrics, this initiative seeks to propel Indian creativity into the spotlight.
(With inputs from agencies.)