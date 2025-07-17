Creative Clash 2025: Unleashing India's Creative Talent

A revolutionary platform, Coated Lens, has emerged as a vital link between creative professionals and clients in India's booming creative sector.

By offering a seamless connection for photographers, videographers, and designers, the platform ensures a commission-free space for project collaborations. Now available on Google Play and Apple App Store, it's set to transform how talent is discovered.

The launch feature, Creative Clash 2025, is a nationwide competition that invites India's bravest visual artists for a showcase. With Rs. 30 Lakhs in prizes and a focus on distinctive skill over digital metrics, this initiative seeks to propel Indian creativity into the spotlight.

