Spontaneous Joy: Magic Moments Unveils 'Ishaara Samajh Le'

Magic Moments, India's leading vodka brand, launched a new campaign featuring actor Kriti Sanon in the music video 'Ishaara Samajh Le'. The video emphasizes spontaneity and instinct, celebrating unplanned moments. The campaign aligns with Magic Moments' aim to engage millennials and Gen Z in more authentic celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Magic Moments, the top vodka brand in India, has rolled out a captivating new campaign spotlighting national award-winning actor Kriti Sanon in its music video 'Ishaara Samajh Le'. The video embraces the notion of letting life's unplanned moments unfold, led by instinct and characterized by spontaneous joy.

Set against an energetic musical backdrop, Kriti Sanon moves effortlessly through scenes of impromptu celebrations, capturing the spirit of being present. The campaign underscores a cultural shift towards celebrating authenticity over grand gestures, resonating particularly with millennials and Gen Z audiences.

Developed in collaboration with VML and Hogarth Films, the campaign is expanding across various platforms, including retail and digital spaces. With this initiative, Magic Moments seeks to cement its stylish brand positioning while aligning with a mindset that values authenticity, emotion, and personal connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

