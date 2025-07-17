Vaani Kapoor Challenges Cancel Culture

Actor Vaani Kapoor has voiced her disapproval of cancel and boycott culture, citing its detrimental impact on artistic freedom. Kapoor argues that censorship stifles creativity, limiting artists' ability to explore new ideas and take risks in their work.

The controversy around her unreleased film 'Abir Gulaal' has spurred her comments, as political tensions led to its shelving. Kapoor highlighted the toxic environment fostered by cancel culture, describing it as filled with hatred and negativity.

In addition to her criticism, Kapoor called for compassion and understanding among people, urging a move away from harsh judgments. Her sentiments come as she prepares for her series debut in 'Mandala Murders' on Netflix, premiering July 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)