EU-India Partnership: Ascending Trends and Strategic Alliances
The EU-India relationship is on an ascending trend, offering a safe investment amidst global weaponization of trade and information. EU Ambassador Hervé Delphin highlighted mutual benefits, geopolitical dynamics, and the potential for strategic partnerships post-Brexit. The EU is seen as a resilient, democratic force in an interconnected world.
The European Union-India relationship is on an ''ascending trend'' and is seen as a ''safe investment'' amidst the global weaponization of trade and information, said EU Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, on Thursday.
During an interactive session, Delphin highlighted the significance of President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India as a testament to the 'vote of confidence' in bilateral ties. He noted that the EU, a unique construct, is recognized as a collective global force, though sometimes challenged by other powers like the US and China.
The envoy emphasized the cooperative nature of the EU-India partnership, which spans over 50 dialogue areas. He noted the conducive geopolitical environment for a strategic partnership, referencing recent FTAs and the ASEAN Regional Forum's focus on trade, digital, and green transitions.
