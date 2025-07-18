Left Menu

Freida Pinto Takes Center Stage in Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth'

Indian actor Freida Pinto will lead 'Unaccustomed Earth,' a Netflix series based on Jhumpa Lahiri's short story collection. Written by John Wells and Madhuri Shekar, the show explores an Indian-American community's complex emotions. Directed by Ritesh Batra and produced by Warner Bros Television, the series includes eight episodes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:03 IST
Freida Pinto
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian actor Freida Pinto is set to headline 'Unaccustomed Earth,' a series adaptation of author Jhumpa Lahiri's short story collection of the same title. The project, announced by streaming giant Netflix in April, will consist of eight episodes, according to reports from entertainment news outlet Variety.

Pinto, renowned for her roles in critically acclaimed films like 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes,' will portray Parul Chaudhury. 'Unaccustomed Earth' is an 'epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging,' the official description states.

The series script is penned by John Wells, famous for 'Shameless,' alongside Madhuri Shekar as showrunner. Ritesh Batra will direct and executive produce the initial episodes, while the series will have further executive production support from Nisha Ganatra, Jhumpa Lahiri, and others. Warner Bros Television will produce the series.

