Barbie Breaks Boundaries with Diabetes Representation

In 2025, Barbie takes on a new role that transcends her past iterations as an astronaut, doctor, and president. This time, she steps into the shoes of a woman living with type 1 diabetes, introducing a groundbreaking representation for millions who share this condition.

The new Barbie, unveiled by British model Lila Moss, who also lives with type 1 diabetes, features an insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor. This move aims to provide visibility and comfort to children, especially young girls, by reflecting their reality in their toys.

Mattel's inclusive addition coincides with a broader shift towards diverse representations within their product line, already featuring dolls with various skin tones, body types, and disabilities. The new diabetes Barbie not only educates but also encourages acceptance and understanding from a young age.