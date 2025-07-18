Left Menu

Celebrating 'Jaws': 50 Years of Spielberg's Legendary Masterpiece

'Jaws@ 50: The Definitive Inside Story' is a National Geographic documentary celebrating 50 years of Spielberg's iconic film, 'Jaws'. Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, it showcases never-before-seen footage and interviews, spotlighting the movie's making, legacy, and impact on audiences worldwide as a trendsetting blockbuster.

National Geographic is releasing a new documentary titled 'Jaws@ 50: The Definitive Inside Story' to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking film, 'Jaws'.

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the 90-minute film will premiere on July 20. It explores the making and legacy of 'Jaws', a classic that not only launched Spielberg's career but also ignited global fascination with sharks.

The documentary includes rare footage and interviews, offering insights into the film's production challenges and enduring appeal. As Spielberg reflects on the journey, 'Jaws' continues to captivate audiences, making it a timeless cinematic masterpiece.

