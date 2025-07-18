Celebrating 'Jaws': 50 Years of Spielberg's Legendary Masterpiece

National Geographic is releasing a new documentary titled 'Jaws@ 50: The Definitive Inside Story' to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking film, 'Jaws'.

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the 90-minute film will premiere on July 20. It explores the making and legacy of 'Jaws', a classic that not only launched Spielberg's career but also ignited global fascination with sharks.

The documentary includes rare footage and interviews, offering insights into the film's production challenges and enduring appeal. As Spielberg reflects on the journey, 'Jaws' continues to captivate audiences, making it a timeless cinematic masterpiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)