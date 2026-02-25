Left Menu

Ektaa Kapoor Unveils 'Bhooth Bangla' as a Holiday Blockbuster

Producer Ektaa Kapoor discusses the strategic launch of 'Bhooth Bangla', scheduled post 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic'. The horror comedy features Akshay Kumar and is directed by Priyadarshan. Kapoor emphasizes offering diverse entertainment during holiday periods, while considering potential franchise development if successful.

Ektaa Kapoor, renowned producer, has consciously positioned her upcoming film, 'Bhooth Bangla', for release just weeks after the high-profile launches of 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic'. Both films are set to captivate audiences in March, with 'Bhooth Bangla' arriving on April 10.

The film, starring Akshay Kumar and helmed by esteemed director Priyadarshan, marks a significant reunion for the actor-director duo after 14 years. Kapoor aims to provide diverse entertainment choices for families during the holiday period, tapping into the popularity of Priyadarshan's cinematic style.

Kapoor reveals the potential for 'Bhooth Bangla' to evolve into a franchise, a decision contingent upon its success. With a talented cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and a posthumous appearance by Asrani, Kapoor anticipates a remarkable reception for this anticipated horror comedy.

