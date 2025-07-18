CBS Cancels 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert': A Cultural Shift in Late-Night Television

CBS has announced the cancellation of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,' marking the end of a significant era in late-night television. Scheduled for May next year, the decision is presented as a financial one, despite the show's success as a staple of political satire and cultural critique.

The announcement follows Colbert's critical response to a settlement between President Donald Trump and Paramount Global. With Colbert's tenure beginning in 2015, the show has been a prominent platform for political discourse, especially regarding Trump.

Despite Colbert's popularity and accolades including Emmy and Peabody awards, the broader shifts in media consumption and economic pressures on late-night TV are influencing CBS's decision. Colbert's consistent challenge to Trump and CBS management suggests deeper implications behind the show's cancellation.