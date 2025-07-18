Bollywood Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl

Bollywood icons Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani joyously stepped into parenthood with the birth of their baby girl, unveiled to the world earlier this week. On Friday, they made their first public appearance together with their newborn as they sought familial blessings at Kiara's mother's residence in Mumbai.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, the couple drove to the actress's mother's home, meticulously evading the prying eyes of the media. On Thursday, they had shared a joint statement to the press, earnestly urging respect for their privacy during this intimate chapter of their lives.

The statement expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and asked for seclusion during their early days as parents. In keeping with their wishes for a private experience, Kiara and Sidharth specifically requested 'No Photos, Only Blessings' while enlightening the media personnel with sweets to honor their goodwill.

This news sparked a surge of joy among fans and Bollywood colleagues, who showered congratulatory messages on the new parents. Declaring their hearts full, Sidharth and Kiara share a profound bond, having kindled their romance during the filming of 'Shershaah'. Married in a dazzling ceremony in February 2023, the couple has always opted for discretion regarding their personal lives.

Maintaining this tradition, their recent appeal to the media places them among the ranks of other celebrities keen on shielding their children from the media spotlight. Their love story, marked by milestones—from their Met Gala 2025 pregnancy announcement to embracing parenthood—continues to captivate the hearts of many. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)