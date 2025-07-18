Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Bollywood's beloved couple, are now proud parents to a baby girl. Post-hospital discharge, the couple sought blessings at Kiara's mother's home, maintaining a low media profile. They expressed gratitude for support, requesting privacy during this joyful phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:47 IST
Bollywood Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl
Sidharth and Kiara (Photo/Instagram@sidmalhotra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icons Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani joyously stepped into parenthood with the birth of their baby girl, unveiled to the world earlier this week. On Friday, they made their first public appearance together with their newborn as they sought familial blessings at Kiara's mother's residence in Mumbai.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, the couple drove to the actress's mother's home, meticulously evading the prying eyes of the media. On Thursday, they had shared a joint statement to the press, earnestly urging respect for their privacy during this intimate chapter of their lives.

The statement expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and asked for seclusion during their early days as parents. In keeping with their wishes for a private experience, Kiara and Sidharth specifically requested 'No Photos, Only Blessings' while enlightening the media personnel with sweets to honor their goodwill.

This news sparked a surge of joy among fans and Bollywood colleagues, who showered congratulatory messages on the new parents. Declaring their hearts full, Sidharth and Kiara share a profound bond, having kindled their romance during the filming of 'Shershaah'. Married in a dazzling ceremony in February 2023, the couple has always opted for discretion regarding their personal lives.

Maintaining this tradition, their recent appeal to the media places them among the ranks of other celebrities keen on shielding their children from the media spotlight. Their love story, marked by milestones—from their Met Gala 2025 pregnancy announcement to embracing parenthood—continues to captivate the hearts of many. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025