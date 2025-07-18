Uttarakhand Embraces Cinema: Dhami Unveils '5th September' Film Poster

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, took a significant step in promoting the cinematic appeal of the state by launching the poster for the upcoming film '5th September'. The event took place at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun.

The film, which features the stunning natural beauty and rich culture of Uttarakhand, aims to highlight the state as a growing hub for filmmakers. The cast includes renowned actors such as Sanjay Mishra, Victor Banerjee, and Brijendra Kala, with Kunal Shamshere Malla playing a pivotal role. Directed and produced by Malla, the movie is set to be released nationwide on July 18, 2025.

The storyline revolves around a former sportsman who finds new purpose by mentoring young athletes, a theme depicted in its recently launched trailer. The narrative takes audiences from a classroom to the sporting field, delving deep into lost dreams and the transformative power of mentorship. The film is supported by a soundtrack composed by Kunal Shamshere Malla and Vickey Prasad.