Goa Tourism to Shine at TTF Ahmedabad

The Goa tourism department will participate in the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Ahmedabad, aiming to enhance the state's image as a year-round, diverse, and sustainable tourism destination. This platform is crucial for engaging with the travel trade community and promoting Goa's unique travel experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:02 IST
The Goa tourism department announced its participation in the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Ahmedabad, scheduled from July 31 to August 2 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.

The TTF is a significant event in India's travel trade industry, providing a platform for tourism boards, travel operators, and other industry professionals to collaborate. Goa aims to leverage this event to position itself as a diverse and responsible tourism destination.

Goa's tourism director, Kedar Naik, emphasized the importance of engaging with travel trade communities to highlight Goa's cultural and sustainable travel offerings, especially as Gujarat is a key domestic market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

