Left Menu

Paws and Play: How Dogs Watch TV

A study by Auburn University reveals that dogs have unique personalities influencing their TV preferences. Anxious dogs might respond to doorbells on TV, while excitable ones follow on-screen objects. This insight helps understand dogs' perceptual experiences and can guide welfare interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:07 IST
Paws and Play: How Dogs Watch TV
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dogs possess distinct personalities that influence their choices when watching television, according to a study conducted by Auburn University in the United States. Findings suggest that while anxious dogs may respond to TV doorbell sounds, excitable ones are more engaged with moving objects on-screen.

Published in Scientific Reports, the research notes that dogs may perceive two-dimensional TV images similarly to how they interact with the three-dimensional world. Such insights can improve understanding of a dog's perceptual experience and aid in developing welfare interventions.

Surveys from 650 dog owners helped researchers analyze canine TV habits, including reactions to on-screen objects. Dogs predominantly responded to animals, particularly dog-related sounds. The study suggests that temperament differences may guide owners' training approaches to manage problem behaviors provoked by television content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025