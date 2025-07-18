Paws and Play: How Dogs Watch TV

Dogs possess distinct personalities that influence their choices when watching television, according to a study conducted by Auburn University in the United States. Findings suggest that while anxious dogs may respond to TV doorbell sounds, excitable ones are more engaged with moving objects on-screen.

Published in Scientific Reports, the research notes that dogs may perceive two-dimensional TV images similarly to how they interact with the three-dimensional world. Such insights can improve understanding of a dog's perceptual experience and aid in developing welfare interventions.

Surveys from 650 dog owners helped researchers analyze canine TV habits, including reactions to on-screen objects. Dogs predominantly responded to animals, particularly dog-related sounds. The study suggests that temperament differences may guide owners' training approaches to manage problem behaviors provoked by television content.

