Paws and Play: How Dogs Watch TV
A study by Auburn University reveals that dogs have unique personalities influencing their TV preferences. Anxious dogs might respond to doorbells on TV, while excitable ones follow on-screen objects. This insight helps understand dogs' perceptual experiences and can guide welfare interventions.
- Country:
- India
Dogs possess distinct personalities that influence their choices when watching television, according to a study conducted by Auburn University in the United States. Findings suggest that while anxious dogs may respond to TV doorbell sounds, excitable ones are more engaged with moving objects on-screen.
Published in Scientific Reports, the research notes that dogs may perceive two-dimensional TV images similarly to how they interact with the three-dimensional world. Such insights can improve understanding of a dog's perceptual experience and aid in developing welfare interventions.
Surveys from 650 dog owners helped researchers analyze canine TV habits, including reactions to on-screen objects. Dogs predominantly responded to animals, particularly dog-related sounds. The study suggests that temperament differences may guide owners' training approaches to manage problem behaviors provoked by television content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dogs
- TV
- personalities
- research
- Auburn University
- perception
- temperament
- welfare
- behaviors
- surveys