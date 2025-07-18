Left Menu

Delhi's Tricolor Triumph: Timely Tender for Flag Maintenance

Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi's Public Works Department plans to hire a private agency to maintain 500 national flags. A tender for a two-year contract, with a budget of Rs 26.5 crore, is floated. The aim is to preserve flags installed on 115-foot poles in 2022 under the Deshbhakti budget.

With Independence Day approaching, Delhi's Public Works Department is set to hire a private agency for the upkeep of 500 national flags across the city, officials announced on Friday.

A tender has been issued to conclude the hiring by the end of July, ensuring timely maintenance of these flags, initially erected in 2022 under the Aam Aadmi Party's Deshbhakti budget.

Crafted from durable polyester, the flags face wear, particularly during monsoons. The two-year contract, valued at Rs 26.5 crore, includes maintaining flagpoles, motors, and lighting, adhering strictly to the 2002 Flag Code of India.

