Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Milestone 43rd Birthday

Bollywood and Hollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra, belovedly known as 'Desi Girl', celebrated her 43rd birthday on Friday, receiving warm wishes from her family, industry peers, and fans worldwide.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and Priyanka on Instagram, celebrating the birthday girl with the message, "You were always meant for global domination. Keep soaring, PCJ, no one like you." Kareena and Priyanka have a shared history, starring together in hit films like 'Aitraaz' and 'Don', and appearing on Karan Johar's famed talk show, 'Koffee with Karan'.

Adding to the celebratory messages, Katrina Kaif praised Priyanka's dynamic spirit, posting on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to this super dynamo. Words fall short to describe your awesomeness," along with an adorable picture of the two.

As the clock struck midnight, Priyanka treated her followers to glimpses of her birthday festivities, featuring a tranquil beachside vacation with husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie, and close family and friends. A video montage showcased heartwarming moments from her getaway, highlighting her gratitude as she expressed a heartfelt message to her fans, thanking them for their continuous support and praising the universe for its gifts.

On the professional front, Priyanka recently appeared in 'Heads of State', an Amazon Prime Video action-comedy, starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The film features her as MI6 agent Noel Bisset, navigating through the complexities of a global conspiracy.

