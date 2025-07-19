Blockbuster Triumph: 'Maa' Conquers Global Box Office
'Maa', a mythological horror film starring Kajol, has grossed over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office since its premiere. Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the movie tells the story of a mother embodying Goddess Kali to destroy an evil curse.
'Maa', a gripping mythological horror film headlined by Bollywood icon Kajol, has surpassed Rs 50 crore at the global box office, the filmmakers revealed on Saturday. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Furia, the movie premiered on June 27 and quickly gained international traction.
The production, a collaboration between Jio Studios and Devgn Films, is penned by Saiwyn Quadras and showcases a mother's transformation into the formidable Goddess Kali as she battles a sinister curse. The cast also includes Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy in crucial roles.
With a domestic gross of Rs 45.19 crore and Rs 6.45 crore from international markets, 'Maa' has achieved a total gross of Rs 51.64 crore. The official announcement celebrates the film's unrestrained box-office success and its enthralling storyline.
