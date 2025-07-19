Significant shifts are afoot in the entertainment industry. CBS has announced the cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', one of late-night TV's most-watched programs, amid financial considerations. The show, known for its satire targeting President Donald Trump, will conclude its decade-long run by May 2026.

In a somber turn, the entertainment world has lost two icons. Pop singer Connie Francis, celebrated for her hits in the 1950s and 60s, passed away at 87. Her manager did not disclose the place or cause of her death. Additionally, renowned American lyricist Alan Bergman has died at 99, marking the end of an era for music fans.

The music scene also sees fresh beginnings. A new K-pop boy band, 1VERSE, with members from North Korea, Japan, and the US, made a debut, including defectors from North Korea. Meanwhile, rapper Snoop Dogg expands his ventures, investing in Swansea City alongside Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The stunning developments reflect the dynamic evolution of entertainment shared across the globe.