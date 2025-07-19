Kashmir's Artisan Exports Soar: Handmade Treasures Cross Rs 300 Crore Mark

Handmade products from Kashmir have reached a new high, surpassing Rs 300 crore in exports for the first quarter of the financial year, officials reported on Saturday. This growth represents the highest figures in four years.

An official from Kashmir's Handicrafts and Handloom Department detailed the rise in exports, with figures climbing from Rs 126.90 crore last year to Rs 309.62 crore this year. The department aims for exports to exceed Rs 1,500 crore in the current fiscal year.

Craft products, including Kani shawls and hand-knotted carpets, remain top exports. The government has encouraged exporters to use the Export Subsidy Scheme, which offers a 10% incentive on GI-registered products. The department is also leveraging innovative design solutions to enhance product value globally.

