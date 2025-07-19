Left Menu

Kashmir's Artisan Exports Soar: Handmade Treasures Cross Rs 300 Crore Mark

The export of handmade Kashmir products exceeded Rs 300 crore in Q1 of the current financial year, marking the highest in four years. Key crafts include Kani shawls and hand-knotted carpets. The government is promoting exports through subsidies and a focus on innovative design and packaging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:55 IST
Kashmir's Artisan Exports Soar: Handmade Treasures Cross Rs 300 Crore Mark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Handmade products from Kashmir have reached a new high, surpassing Rs 300 crore in exports for the first quarter of the financial year, officials reported on Saturday. This growth represents the highest figures in four years.

An official from Kashmir's Handicrafts and Handloom Department detailed the rise in exports, with figures climbing from Rs 126.90 crore last year to Rs 309.62 crore this year. The department aims for exports to exceed Rs 1,500 crore in the current fiscal year.

Craft products, including Kani shawls and hand-knotted carpets, remain top exports. The government has encouraged exporters to use the Export Subsidy Scheme, which offers a 10% incentive on GI-registered products. The department is also leveraging innovative design solutions to enhance product value globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025