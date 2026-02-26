Left Menu

Holika Dahan Celebration Shift Due to Lunar Eclipse in Braj Region

In the Braj region, Holika Dahan will be marked on March 2, 2023, due to a lunar eclipse affecting the original date. The festival of colours, Dhulendi, follows on March 4. Scholars and organizers confirmed this adjustment, ensuring compliance with auspicious timing traditions amidst nationwide date confusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:38 IST
In an unusual turn of events, the traditional observance of Holika Dahan in the Braj region has been rescheduled to March 2, instead of the widely anticipated March 3. This change arises due to a significant lunar eclipse slated for Phalgun Purnima, the last full moon day of the Hindu lunar calendar.

Local scholars and organizing committees, led by figures like Madan Mohan Srivastava, underscore that the eclipse will conclude on March 3 before the onset of the Pratipada tithi. Notably, Dhulendi, the vibrant festival of colours, will proceed as planned on March 4.

A leading astrologer, Kameshwar Nath Chaturvedi, affirmed that traditional tenets prohibit Holika Dahan during Pratipada. Thus, by aligning with astrological advice, the Braj region ensures that its customs remain rooted in cultural sanctity and timing precision.

