Mystery Surrounds Shah Rukh Khan's Alleged On-Set Injury

Amid rumors of an on-set injury, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in the U.S. for treatment. Despite claims of a muscular injury during filming in Mumbai, no official statement has been issued. Fans and figures like Mamata Banerjee wish him a quick recovery, fueling speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation is rife as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finds himself in the United States, amid unconfirmed reports of an on-set injury during the filming of 'King' in Mumbai.

While fans and media speculate about a muscular back injury, Shah Rukh's team, including manager Pooja Dadlani, has remained tight-lipped.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly wished him a speedy recovery on social media, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the actor's health, as fans rally online with hashtags like #GetWellSoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

