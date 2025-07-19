Mystery Surrounds Shah Rukh Khan's Alleged On-Set Injury
Amid rumors of an on-set injury, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in the U.S. for treatment. Despite claims of a muscular injury during filming in Mumbai, no official statement has been issued. Fans and figures like Mamata Banerjee wish him a quick recovery, fueling speculation.
Speculation is rife as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finds himself in the United States, amid unconfirmed reports of an on-set injury during the filming of 'King' in Mumbai.
While fans and media speculate about a muscular back injury, Shah Rukh's team, including manager Pooja Dadlani, has remained tight-lipped.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly wished him a speedy recovery on social media, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the actor's health, as fans rally online with hashtags like #GetWellSoon.
