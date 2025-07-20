Left Menu

Cultural Clash: Goswami Women Protest Against Banke Bihari Corridor

Women from the Goswami community protested against the Banke Bihari corridor project, fearing it might harm the temple's heritage. The minister faced opposition at the temple, but later engaged with protesters, assuring them that their concerns would be communicated to the Chief Minister.

In a dramatic protest at the Banke Bihari Temple, women of the Goswami community voiced strong opposition against the proposed corridor project. Their protest led to a brief stand-off with Uttar Pradesh Minister A K Sharma on Saturday.

The protest incident occurred when women wearing black dupattas demonstrated, claiming the new project would harm the temple's spiritual and cultural heritage. The situation escalated when law enforcement allegedly interfered, intensifying tensions.

In response, Minister Sharma engaged four women from the protest for a discussion, assuring them that their views would be communicated to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He maintained that the project's intent is to ease congestion while preserving cultural interests.

