Left Menu

Entertainment World Shifts: From Late Night to K-Pop Innovations

CBS will end Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' in May 2026, while a new K-pop band, 1VERSE, debuts with members from North Korea, Japan, and the US. Alan Bergman, acclaimed lyricist, passes away at 99. Colbert's cancellation sparks discussions around late-night TV's dwindling influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 02:28 IST
Entertainment World Shifts: From Late Night to K-Pop Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment industry witnesses significant transformations as CBS announces the conclusion of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in May 2026. As a predominant force in late-night broadcasting, its closure reflects broader challenges facing the medium.

Innovations in international music emerge with the debut of K-pop band 1VERSE. Comprised of young men from North Korea, Japan, and the United States, the group's album tells powerful stories of defection and dreams.

Renowned American lyricist Alan Bergman, part of an illustrious songwriting duo with his late wife Marilyn, has died at the age of 99, leaving behind a rich legacy of iconic music compositions. In other news, discussions intensify around Colbert's show's closure amidst political accusations involving network ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025