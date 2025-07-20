The entertainment industry witnesses significant transformations as CBS announces the conclusion of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in May 2026. As a predominant force in late-night broadcasting, its closure reflects broader challenges facing the medium.

Innovations in international music emerge with the debut of K-pop band 1VERSE. Comprised of young men from North Korea, Japan, and the United States, the group's album tells powerful stories of defection and dreams.

Renowned American lyricist Alan Bergman, part of an illustrious songwriting duo with his late wife Marilyn, has died at the age of 99, leaving behind a rich legacy of iconic music compositions. In other news, discussions intensify around Colbert's show's closure amidst political accusations involving network ties.

