Mehcad Brooks Leaves 'Law & Order': A New Chapter for the Classic Crime Drama

In a significant shift for NBC's 'Law & Order,' actor Mehcad Brooks is exiting the series after portraying Detective Jalen Shaw for three seasons. Brooks and the network reportedly mutually agreed on the decision, as the actor is already exploring new professional avenues, sources informed Deadline.

Despite Brooks' departure, the crime drama's core cast, including Tony Goldwyn, Reid Scott, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Maura Tierney, are set to rejoin the show. This comes in the midst of NBC's announcement of reduced episode appearances for many actors as a cost-saving measure. Casting for a new detective has already begun.

Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment produce the show, with its 25th season set for a fall premiere. Meanwhile, Brooks is slated to reappear in HBO Max's 'And Just Like That' and reprise his role as Jax in 'Mortal Kombat II.' The series, created by Dick Wolf, is famous for its real-life inspired crime plots since its inception in 1990.

(With inputs from agencies.)