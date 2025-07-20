Left Menu

Farewell to the 'Turbaned Tornado': Fauja Singh's Final Journey

Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathoner known as the 'Turbaned Tornado', was cremated with state honours in Beas, his native village. The 114-year-old inspired many with his athletic achievements, leaving behind a legacy of endurance and determination. His death followed a tragic accident in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:39 IST
Farewell to the 'Turbaned Tornado': Fauja Singh's Final Journey
Fauja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Fauja Singh, the revered 'Turbaned Tornado' and world's oldest marathon runner, was laid to rest with full state honours. The ceremonial event was observed in Beas, his birth village, succeeded by a poignant display of respect and admiration for his endurance and indomitable spirit.

Among those attending were Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who hailed Singh as a source of inspiration. The regrettable road accident that claimed the life of the 114-year-old jogger prompted sorrow across communities, reflecting his global impact and admirable life journey.

The marathon legend's running career commenced at 89. He swiftly turned into an international icon, participating in marathons worldwide. Loved for his remarkable willpower, Singh's legacy continues to motivate aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025