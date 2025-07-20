Farewell to the 'Turbaned Tornado': Fauja Singh's Final Journey

Fauja Singh, the revered 'Turbaned Tornado' and world's oldest marathon runner, was laid to rest with full state honours. The ceremonial event was observed in Beas, his birth village, succeeded by a poignant display of respect and admiration for his endurance and indomitable spirit.

Among those attending were Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who hailed Singh as a source of inspiration. The regrettable road accident that claimed the life of the 114-year-old jogger prompted sorrow across communities, reflecting his global impact and admirable life journey.

The marathon legend's running career commenced at 89. He swiftly turned into an international icon, participating in marathons worldwide. Loved for his remarkable willpower, Singh's legacy continues to motivate aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.