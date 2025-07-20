Left Menu

Mandira Bedi Advocates for Adoption Beyond Infancy: 'Motherhood Defined by Love'

Actor and cricket show host Mandira Bedi highlights the importance of adopting older children, not just infants. She advocates for a simplified adoption process to help more parentless children find homes. Bedi, with personal experience in adoption, emphasizes that motherhood is defined by love and commitment, not biology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:15 IST
Mandira Bedi Advocates for Adoption Beyond Infancy: 'Motherhood Defined by Love'
adoption
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and cricket show host Mandira Bedi has expressed her support for adopting older, parentless children, not just infants, and she calls for a simplified adoption process. Bedi, who is both a biological and adoptive mother, shared that adoption was a lifelong dream, not merely a last resort.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled 'Normalising and Encouraging Adoption in India,' Bedi highlighted the plight of older orphans in the adoption system. She pointed out that while many focus on adopting infants, older children often go unnoticed and are left behind. Bedi shared her own experience with her adopted daughter Tara, who was four years old when she came home.

Bedi recounted a heartbreaking story from an adoption agency, where a young girl had been chosen for adoption multiple times but was returned each time due to unforeseen circumstances. The actor stressed that older children also deserve homes filled with love and values, similar to her own family experience with her son and adopted daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025