Left Menu

Boy's Brave Acts During Operation Sindoor Earns Army's Support

The Indian Army will finance the education of Shvan Singh, a ten-year-old boy, for his commendable efforts in supplying food and beverages to soldiers during a gunfight in Punjab's Tara Wali village as part of Operation Sindoor. The army highlighted his courage as a testament to unsung heroes nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:41 IST
Boy's Brave Acts During Operation Sindoor Earns Army's Support
boy
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has announced that it will finance the education of Shvan Singh, a courageous ten-year-old boy who provided aid to soldiers during a gunfight in a Punjab village. The young hero supplied water, ice, and food items to the troops engaged in Operation Sindoor against the Pakistan Army.

Recognizing Shvan's valor, the Army's Golden Arrow Division pledged full sponsorship of his education, celebrating his actions during a ceremony at Ferozepur Cantonment. Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, commended Shvan's dedication and spirit.

Shvan's inspiring story sheds light on the nation's 'quiet heroes' deserving recognition, as he aspires to join the army himself. His family expressed pride in his selfless contributions during intense military operations near their village, close to the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025