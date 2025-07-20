Boy's Brave Acts During Operation Sindoor Earns Army's Support
The Indian Army will finance the education of Shvan Singh, a ten-year-old boy, for his commendable efforts in supplying food and beverages to soldiers during a gunfight in Punjab's Tara Wali village as part of Operation Sindoor. The army highlighted his courage as a testament to unsung heroes nationwide.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army has announced that it will finance the education of Shvan Singh, a courageous ten-year-old boy who provided aid to soldiers during a gunfight in a Punjab village. The young hero supplied water, ice, and food items to the troops engaged in Operation Sindoor against the Pakistan Army.
Recognizing Shvan's valor, the Army's Golden Arrow Division pledged full sponsorship of his education, celebrating his actions during a ceremony at Ferozepur Cantonment. Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, commended Shvan's dedication and spirit.
Shvan's inspiring story sheds light on the nation's 'quiet heroes' deserving recognition, as he aspires to join the army himself. His family expressed pride in his selfless contributions during intense military operations near their village, close to the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Operation Sindoor
- Shvan Singh
- gunfight
- Punjab
- village
- support
- education
- courage
- hero
ALSO READ
Trinidad & Tobago extends full support to India for UNSC permanent membership
Punjab: Mann govt to pass law against sacrilege in assembly session
Delhi Minister Criticizes AAP for Supporting Illegal Immigrants
Manipur: Government services reach tribal villages through DAJGUA campaign
Manipur: Government services reach tribal villages through DAJUA campaign