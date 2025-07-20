Left Menu

Adityanath Vows to Unmask Defamers of the Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused individuals of attempting to defame the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage on social media. He assured strict actions and urged involvement in cleanliness programs. The pilgrimage faced disturbances, including arrests during a confrontation at Mirzapur station. Adityanath later welcomed devotees and emphasized devotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised the alarm over attempts to defame the holy Kanwar Yatra on social media, urging 'kanwar sanghs' to expose these troublemakers. Speaking at an event, he warned about miscreants infiltrating their faith-driven groups to bring disrepute.

Highlighting the use of social media to circulate videos showing apparent kanwar yatris causing chaos, Adityanath stressed the administration's readiness to take legal action against such behavior. He recalled past government's hindrances to the pilgrimage, affirming his administration's support for the devotees.

Beyond maintaining order, Adityanath encouraged kanwariyas to uphold cleanliness, preventing pollution along their routes. Despite recent arrests over altercations at Mirzapur station, he celebrated the pilgrimage's spirit by showering flowers on devotees in Meerut, emphasizing the communal fervor around this religious tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

