Left Menu

Charli XCX Ties the Knot with George Daniel in London Ceremony

Charli XCX, known for her hit '360', married George Daniel, drummer from The 1975, in an intimate London ceremony. Held at Hackney Town Hall, the event was attended by close friends and family, excluding Matty Healy. Charli wore a non-traditional ivory dress and is yet to announce the wedding online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:46 IST
Charli XCX Ties the Knot with George Daniel in London Ceremony
Charli XCX and George Daniel (Photo/Instagram@charli_xcx). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Charli XCX has officially married The 1975 drummer George Daniel in a private ceremony held in London on July 19. According to a report by Page Six, the event took place with only a select group of close friends and family members in attendance.

The festivities were modest, featuring outdoor rituals at Hackney Town Hall, as evident from pictures and videos that surfaced online. Absent from the celebration was Matty Healy, although the rest of Daniel's bandmates were present.

Charli, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, chose an unconventional mini, strapless ivory dress for her big day, contrasting the traditional bridal gown. While the singer cradled a bouquet of white flowers, Daniel complemented her in a classic black suit. Notably, Charli has yet to make the nuptial news public on her social media platforms.

The couple's engagement was discreetly shared on Instagram earlier this year, with Charli unveiling her ring. Professionally linked since 2021, their collaboration began with the track 'Spinning', and Charli has expressed excitement about merging personal and professional dynamics in their upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025