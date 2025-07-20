Charli XCX Ties the Knot with George Daniel in London Ceremony

Charli XCX has officially married The 1975 drummer George Daniel in a private ceremony held in London on July 19. According to a report by Page Six, the event took place with only a select group of close friends and family members in attendance.

The festivities were modest, featuring outdoor rituals at Hackney Town Hall, as evident from pictures and videos that surfaced online. Absent from the celebration was Matty Healy, although the rest of Daniel's bandmates were present.

Charli, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, chose an unconventional mini, strapless ivory dress for her big day, contrasting the traditional bridal gown. While the singer cradled a bouquet of white flowers, Daniel complemented her in a classic black suit. Notably, Charli has yet to make the nuptial news public on her social media platforms.

The couple's engagement was discreetly shared on Instagram earlier this year, with Charli unveiling her ring. Professionally linked since 2021, their collaboration began with the track 'Spinning', and Charli has expressed excitement about merging personal and professional dynamics in their upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)