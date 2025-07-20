Left Menu

Iconic 'Basic Instinct' Reboot in the Works with Original Screenwriter

The 1992 thriller 'Basic Instinct' is being rebooted with original screenwriter Joe Eszterhas. Under Scott Stuber's United Artists and Amazon MGM Studios, the film aims to revisit its iconic story. Sharon Stone may reprise her role amidst discussions about the film's controversial portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters.

Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct' (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a move that promises to bring fresh intrigue to a classic tale, the 1992 film 'Basic Instinct' is set to receive a modern reboot under the keen pen of its original screenwriter, Joe Eszterhas. According to reports from People, this updated rendition will be released in collaboration with Scott Stuber's United Artists banner and Amazon MGM Studios.

Originally directed by Paul Verhoeven, the film starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone. It navigates the perilous journey of crime novelist Catherine Tramell, played by Stone, who finds herself entangled in the murder investigation of a retired rock star. Her complex relationship with the detective in charge, portrayed by Douglas, underpins the film's tension. Despite receiving a sequel in 2006 from a different team, this new project seeks to recapture the spirit of the original, with the possibility of Stone making a comeback.

The announcement also revives discussions around the film's controversial elements; notably, its problematic depiction of an LGBTQ+ character during the 1990s sparked significant backlash. The controversy reached a crescendo during Stone's Saturday Night Live hosting, resulting in a dramatic scene with six protester arrests. Reminiscing, Stone expressed astonishment at the live chaos she witnessed during her opening monologue, with events unfolding at her feet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

