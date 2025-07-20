Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Vision: Uniting Cultures Through Student Exchange

In a move to foster mutual understanding among young students, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans for a groundbreaking student exchange programme with other states. Announced on Sunday, the initiative aims to immerse Delhi's youth in diverse cultural and social identities through language learning and interstate cultural exchanges.

Officials reveal the programme is set to be a vital step towards reinforcing the unity in diversity that defines India. The plan includes teaching non-Hindi languages to Delhi's schoolchildren, thereby enriching their appreciation of various cultural backgrounds.

Gupta urged the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages to expand its efforts, pulling regional festivals beyond exclusive venues and into the heart of the city. Upcoming events will feature participation from artists across different states, enhancing public interest and connecting the capital's multicultural community.

