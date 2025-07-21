Drug Bust Amidst Devotion: Kanwar Yatra Route Operation
Three individuals were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs along the Kanwar Yatra route. Authorities seized contraband and cash from the suspects. Meanwhile, security measures are in effect for the pilgrimage, where thousands of devotees were greeted by a flower shower from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Police have taken three people into custody for allegedly distributing drugs along the Kanwar Yatra route, also confiscating contraband and cash.
The arrests occurred Sunday evening in the Civil Lines area, where officers seized Rs 19,450 from the suspects, identified as Vaibhav, Gulshan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The trio faces charges under the NDPS Act.
As thousands of kanwariyas made their pilgrimage back from Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed them in Muzaffarnagar with a floral shower from a helicopter. Security remains tight along the Yatra route, which concludes on July 23, amid concerns of potential defamation attempts on social media.
