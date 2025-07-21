Drug Bust Amidst Devotion: Kanwar Yatra Route Operation

Left Menu

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs along the Kanwar Yatra route. Authorities seized contraband and cash from the suspects. Meanwhile, security measures are in effect for the pilgrimage, where thousands of devotees were greeted by a flower shower from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Police have taken three people into custody for allegedly distributing drugs along the Kanwar Yatra route, also confiscating contraband and cash.

The arrests occurred Sunday evening in the Civil Lines area, where officers seized Rs 19,450 from the suspects, identified as Vaibhav, Gulshan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The trio faces charges under the NDPS Act.

As thousands of kanwariyas made their pilgrimage back from Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed them in Muzaffarnagar with a floral shower from a helicopter. Security remains tight along the Yatra route, which concludes on July 23, amid concerns of potential defamation attempts on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

