Drug Bust Amidst Devotion: Kanwar Yatra Route Operation

Police have taken three people into custody for allegedly distributing drugs along the Kanwar Yatra route, also confiscating contraband and cash.

The arrests occurred Sunday evening in the Civil Lines area, where officers seized Rs 19,450 from the suspects, identified as Vaibhav, Gulshan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The trio faces charges under the NDPS Act.

As thousands of kanwariyas made their pilgrimage back from Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed them in Muzaffarnagar with a floral shower from a helicopter. Security remains tight along the Yatra route, which concludes on July 23, amid concerns of potential defamation attempts on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)