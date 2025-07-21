Left Menu

Landslide in Vaishno Devi Leaves Pilgrims Injured

A landslide on the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir injured four pilgrims. Triggered by heavy rains in Katra, the landslide occurred near Banganga. Rescue operations were quickly launched, and the injured were evacuated to a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:46 IST
Landslide in Vaishno Devi Leaves Pilgrims Injured
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide disrupted the pilgrimage route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, injuring four pilgrims, according to local officials. The landslide followed heavy rainfall in Katra, the main base camp for the shrine located on Trikuta hills.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.50 am at Gulshan Ka Langar near Banganga, where many pony riders start their journey along the old track. Rescue operations began immediately, and four pilgrims trapped by the slide were safely rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

Efforts to manage the aftermath of the landslide continued as reports last came in, with authorities ensuring the safety of further pilgrims on the picturesque but vulnerable route.

