Eveready Unveils India's First Hybrid Torch with Dual-Power Innovation

Eveready Industries launches India's first Hybrid Torch, featuring dual-power operation with rechargeable and battery modes. Priced at Rs. 399, this innovative flashlight also marks a collaboration with Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Nikita Roy.’ The torch ensures uninterrupted lighting while offering safety and convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Eveready Industries has introduced India's first Hybrid Torch, which leverages cutting-edge dual-power capabilities by operating in both rechargeable and battery-powered modes. This launch strengthens Eveready's product lineup as the company aims to meet the dynamic needs of consumers.

The Hybrid Torch features an innovative design, including a 1W super-bright front LED and a side light, encased in durable ABS plastic. It also boasts safety measures such as overcharge and deep discharge protections, alongside a fast-charging USB Type-C port, enhancing user convenience.

To commemorate the launch, Eveready is partnering with the supernatural thriller 'Nikita Roy,' starring Sonakshi Sinha. This collaboration underscores themes of resilience and illumination, embodying Eveready's commitment to delivering reliable, innovative lighting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

