Karan Johar Claps Back at Trolls Amid 'Saiyaara' Success

Karan Johar, renowned for films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', publicly addressed a troll who criticized him on social media as a 'nanny of nepo kids'.

Johar took to Instagram on Monday, commending 'Saiyaara' actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, while asking for less negativity. The filmmaker often faces criticism on nepotism, given his role in launching various star kids including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri and released on July 18, earned an impressive Rs 21.25 crore on its opening day, marking it as a record for debutant-led films. Next up for Johar is 'Dhadak 2', directed by Shazia Iqbal, set to release on August 1.