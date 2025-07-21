Karan Johar Claps Back at Trolls Amid 'Saiyaara' Success
Filmmaker Karan Johar, notable for his films including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', addressed a social media troll disparaging him as a 'nanny of nepo kids'. While praising new actors from 'Saiyaara' on Instagram, Johar responded to negativity regarding nepotism. 'Saiyaara' achieved significant box-office success and acclaim.
Johar took to Instagram on Monday, commending 'Saiyaara' actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, while asking for less negativity. The filmmaker often faces criticism on nepotism, given his role in launching various star kids including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.
'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri and released on July 18, earned an impressive Rs 21.25 crore on its opening day, marking it as a record for debutant-led films. Next up for Johar is 'Dhadak 2', directed by Shazia Iqbal, set to release on August 1.
