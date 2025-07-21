Left Menu

Karan Johar Claps Back at Trolls Amid 'Saiyaara' Success

Filmmaker Karan Johar, notable for his films including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', addressed a social media troll disparaging him as a 'nanny of nepo kids'. While praising new actors from 'Saiyaara' on Instagram, Johar responded to negativity regarding nepotism. 'Saiyaara' achieved significant box-office success and acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:56 IST
Karan Johar, renowned for films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', publicly addressed a troll who criticized him on social media as a 'nanny of nepo kids'.

Johar took to Instagram on Monday, commending 'Saiyaara' actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, while asking for less negativity. The filmmaker often faces criticism on nepotism, given his role in launching various star kids including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri and released on July 18, earned an impressive Rs 21.25 crore on its opening day, marking it as a record for debutant-led films. Next up for Johar is 'Dhadak 2', directed by Shazia Iqbal, set to release on August 1.

